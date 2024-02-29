FPPD: Devontavious Darnell Martin Arrested on Drug Charges

FPPD

Fort Pierce - Thursday February 29, 2024: Fort Pierce Police (FPPD) have arrested 29-year-old Devontavious Darnell Martin on allegations of drug trafficking.

Fort Pierce Police K-9 Officer John Ashton pulled over Martin's black Cadillac shortly after midnight on February 21 after he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of

North 22nd Street and Avenue M.

A short time later Ashton's K-9 partner, Arlo, sniffed out the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. FPPD Officer Christopher Durette soon arrived as a backup.

A search was conducted and, according to a news release from FPPD, a prescription bottle containing 64 star-shaped pills was found that tested positive for MDPV, a stimulant that has effects similar to those of cocaine, and amphetamines. Also recovered was a red pill that was identified as amphetamine and dextroamphetamine, a Schedule 2 narcotic.

Martin was placed under arrest and taken to the St. Lucie County Jail. He is charged with trafficking phenethylamines 10 grams or more and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.