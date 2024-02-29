Mathew Rogers and Jonathan Dibble Each Sentenced to Life in Prison in Separate Child Porn Cases

Martin County - Thursday February 29, 2023: Two men, in separate child pornography cases, have each been sentenced to prison terms that will keep them locked up for the rest of their lives.

29-year-old Mathew Rogers was sentenced to 1,600 years in what the Martin County Sheriff's Office called "one of the worst cases of child porn possession our detectives have ever investigated." Rogers was found guilty of possessing and trading "despicable images" on-line. The Judge sentenced him to 10-years for each of the 160-felony counts he was charged with. Rogers was unemployed at the time of his arrest.

In a different case, Jonathan Dibble, also 29-years-old, was found guilty of possession of child pornography. Detectives served a search warrant on his home and found disturbing images on most of his devices. The investigation determined that none of the images were produced locally and likely were part of a national and international child pornography network.

Dibble has been sentenced to 111 years in prison. He was a janitor at a local high school.