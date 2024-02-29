Port St. Lucie and Stuart Police Cooperate on the Arrest of 3 Men Accused of Stealing Recyclable Cardboard

Stuart PD

Port St. Lucie - Thursday February 29, 2024: Three men from Miami were arrested early this morning on allegations that they attempted to steal several pallets of recyclable cardboard from a Publix in the 9100 block of US 1 in Port St. Lucie. The cardboard is frequently sold to recycling companies for money.

A witness spotted the attempted theft in progress, according to a post on the PSLPD Facebook page, and that person called police with a description of the vehicle. PSLPD put out a BOLO notice, (Be On the Look Out for) for a white box truck.

An alert officer from the Stuart Police Department spotted the vehicle, just before 1 a.m. on U.S. #1 in Stuart. The officer stopped the suspect vehicle and detained the three occupants for Port St. Lucie police.

PSLPD detectives learned that the trio had stolen several pallets of cardboard all along the east coast as far north as Palm Bay.

The three suspects have been identified as:

* 58-year-old Ramon Garcia

* 34-year-old Yuriel Garcia

*55-year-old Juan Garcia.

All three men are from Miami. They were each arrested on 1 count of Attempted Grand Theft.