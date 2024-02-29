SFWMD: Prescribed Burn today ion Okeechobee County

Okeechobee County - Thursday February 29, 2024: The South Florida Water Management District plans to conduct a prescribed burn of up to 700 acres in the Kissimmee River Public Use Area in Okeechobee County today, Thursday, February 29.

The burn unit is in the Kissimmee River Public Use Area -- Chandler Slough Management Unit and is located on Lofton Road south of Highway 98. Smoke may be visible in the area of the burn as identified in the map below.

SFWMD

Prescribed burns are important to protect conservation lands from uncontrolled wildfires while supporting the health of South Florida's ecosystems. The South Florida Water Management District routinely conducts prescribed burns to maintain the health and ecological function of natural areas and to help manage certain invasive vegetation for the benefit of native plants and wildlife.

All prescribed burns are subject to being postponed or canceled.

To learn more about District burns and other land management strategies CLICK HERE.