Indian River County Supervisor of Elections - Appointments Available for Early Voting

Indian River County - Friday March 1, 2024: The Indian River County Supervisor of Elections is rolling out a new voting appointment program for the 2024 Republican Presidential Preference Primary Election. Voters can schedule an appointment to cast their vote during the early voting period from March 9 – 16. Appointments are available in 15-minute intervals. The Supervisor of Elections Early Voting site located at 4375 43rd Avenue, Vero Beach is the only location where appointments are available.

To schedule your appointment date and time visit www.VoteIndianRiver.gov and select the “Schedule an Appointment to Vote Early” icon on the homepage. A limited number of appointments are available daily.