St. Lucie County Libraries Offer Adult Learning Opportunities this March

St. Lucie County - Saturday March 2, 2024: Whether you are looking for history lectures or yoga classes, St. Lucie County libraries provide free learning opportunities for adults year-round.

Adult programs for March include:



Garden Chat on Thursday, March 7 at 4 p.m. at the Lakewood Park Branch.

Art in the Afternoon on Thursday, March 14 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Kilmer Branch. Join us for an afternoon of crafts for adults and learn to crochet a four-leaf clover bookmark. All supplies provided. No registration necessary. Space limited to the first 12 patrons.

Famous Florida Women on Saturday, March 16 at 2:30 p.m. at the Morningside Branch. Join us for a lecture by Ronald Grenville Frazer, professor at Indian River State College, who will explore the importance of famous women in Florida history.

Beginner Sewing on Tuesday, March 19 & 26 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Hurston Branch. Two-part beginner class consisting of sewing machine basics, terminology and a finished take-home project. Suited for patrons 16 years and up. No registration is required, but space is limited.

Adult Coloring and Conversation on Thursday, March 21 at 4:30 p.m. at the Lakewood Park Branch. Adult coloring promotes wellness, quietness and also stimulates areas of the brain related to motor skills, the senses and creativity. Join us to color and relax.

Ukulele Jam on Thursday, March 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Morningside Branch. Presented in partnership with the Treasure Coast Ukulele Club, bring your instrument or check one out at the library.

Yoga Week Monday, March 18 through Friday, March 22 from 8:15 to 9 a.m. at the Pruitt Campus. Free morning classes with snack and social time immediately following. Register for one or all days and get a feel for what a daily yoga practice feels like in your body. No experience or equipment necessary. Registration is required: irsc.libguides.com/yoga/week

Acoustic Guitar Jam on Saturday, March 23 at 2 p.m. at the Morningside Branch. Time to unplug and play. Grab your acoustic guitar and get ready to jam along. Bring your phone or tablet to access the song list. All players welcome.

CREATE Cooking Class Series on Monday, March 25 through Thursday, March 28 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Pruitt Campus. A four-day series of free nutrition classes. Instructions include a session each on making soup, kabobs, grain bowls and casseroles. Classes are free to attend, but registration is required at irsc.libcal.com/event/11836355. Call 336-6380 for more information.

Art in the Afternoon on Thursday, March 28 at 4:30 p.m. An afternoon of crafting reserved for adults. We’ll be making mini canvas masterpieces. All materials will be supplied.

Weekly Events for Adults:



Gardening Advice at the Morningside Branch: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 1 to 3 p.m.

Writer’s Workshop at the Morningside Branch on Thursdays at 9 a.m.

Genealogy Help at the Lewis Branch on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sewing machines available by appointment for two-hour sessions at the Hurston Branch by calling 772-462-2154.

All of these events are free. St. Lucie County Libraries are located at:



Susan B. Kilmer Branch, 101 Melody Lane, Fort Pierce / 772-462-1615

Lakewood Park Branch, 7605 Santa Barbara Drive, Fort Pierce / 772-462-6870

Zora Neale Hurston Branch, 3008 Avenue D, Fort Pierce / 772-462-2154

Morningside Branch, 2410 SE Morningside Blvd., Port St. Lucie / 772-337-5632

Port St. Lucie Branch, 180 SW Prima Vista Blvd., Port St. Lucie / 772-871-5450

Paula A. Lewis Branch, 2950 SW Rosser Blvd., Port St. Lucie / 772-871-5470

Indian River State College’s Pruitt Campus, 500 NW California Blvd., Port St. Lucie / 772-336-6380

Additional information can be found at: www.stlucielibrary.org.