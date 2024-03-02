Summer Camp at Environmental Learning Center 2024

Indian River County - Saturday March 2, 2024: The Environmental Learning Center will have nine weeks of summer camp available this year for students entering first through eighth grade. 2024 Summer Camp begins the week of June 3rd and continues through August 9th. ELC Lagoon Island Adventure Camp will include water experiences like canoeing, kayaking, seining, and exploring in the Indian River Lagoon.

Campers will learn what it is to be a Naturalist getting hands-on feet wet while spending time outdoors, doing activities like pond dip netting or seining in the Indian River Lagoon to gently capture, identify, and release marine life while recording observations, and developing their knowledge of coastal area habitats. They will study our fascinating Florida wildlife and the ecosystems of the ELC’s lagoon island location while learning about the actions they can take to protect the local environment. Junior and Senior Naturalists will enjoy canoeing through ELC's mangrove forest tunnels looking for manatees, Indian River Lagoon dolphins, and mangrove crabs. Excursions are also planned to visit Pelican Island and Spoil Islands on the ELC Pontoon Boat and travel to Sebastian Inlet State Park and McLarty Treasure Museum.

Campers will be grouped by age and have the opportunity to explore Homes and Habitats and see how animal builders from reptiles to birds create the places they live June 3-7, June 24-28, and July 22-26. On Sea To Shore weeks, campers will learn about marshes, ponds, and rivers as they experience the Indian River Lagoon and the Atlantic Ocean June 10-14, July 8-12, and July 29-August 2. Over 1000 species of Animals call the Indian River Lagoon home and ELC campers will investigate key species that make this area unique during the Wildlife Wonders weeks of June 17-21, July 15-19, and August 5-9. Camp is 8:30 AM-3:00 PM and there is after-care on selected weeks from 3:00 – 5:00 PM. Registration and sign-up options are on the ELC website DiscoverELC.org or parents can sign up by phone at 772 589 5050 or in person.

The Environmental Learning Center’s mission is to educate, inspire, and empower individuals to become active stewards of the environment and their own well-being. Situated on a pristine 64-acre island in the Indian River Lagoon, ELC offers immersive educational programs and eco adventures, emphasizing the rich biodiversity of the region. The ELC is open seven days a week and located at the western foot of the Wabasso Bridge Indian River County at 255 Live Oak Drive. The nonprofit nature center is a destination for kayaking, walking trails, pontoon boat eco-tours, and wellness programs. Admission is $10 for Ages 12 and up and $5 for children 2-11 years old. Information about activities and programs is available on the website DiscoverELC.org or call (772) 589-5050.