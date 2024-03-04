AAA: Average Florida Gas Price Up by 3-Cents on Sunday to $3.35 a Gallon

Florida - Monday March 4, 2024: Florida gas prices averaged $3.35 per gallon on Sunday, 3-cents more than a week ago, and 3-cents less than this year's high of $3.37 a gallon.

Gas prices are likely to get "even more expensive either this week or next," said AAA Florida spokesman Mark Jenkins. "Gasoline futures shot up 30 cents late last week. That's an indicator that summer-blend gasoline has moved into the market. Drivers should expect a jump at the pump, but how much remains to be seen."

From March to April, refineries switch from producing winter-blend gasoline to summer-blend. The EPA requires the switch in effort to reduce smog. The difference in blends is based on something called Reid Vapor Pressure (RVP). Winter-blend gasoline has a higher RVP than summer-blend. During warmer months, fuels with a high RVP could boil in your gas tank and evaporate, causing air pollution.

A blend's RVP is determined by the ingredients used. Winter blend contains more butane. This ingredient is inexpensive and more plentiful, but contributes to a higher RVP. Summer-grade uses less butane and replaces it with other more costly additives, which contributes to higher prices at the pump.

The switch to summer-blend typically leads to a 15 cent jump at the pump. However, the market was also bullish on the belief that OPEC and its allies would extend voluntary oil production cuts, which they did on Sunday. The cuts were set to expire at the end of March, but will now continue until the end of June, in effort to keep upward pressure on prices.

On Friday, the U.S. price for a barrel of crude settled at $79.97. That's $3.48 per barrel (+5%) more than the week before. That's the highest daily settlement since November.

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

AAA Florida

Visit GasPrices.AAA.com to view state and local average gas prices

Regional Florida Prices



Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.52), Naples ($3.42), Fort Lauderdale ($3.40)

Least expensive metro markets – Panama City ($3.12), Pensacola ($3.12), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.13)

Ways to Save on Gasoline



Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

