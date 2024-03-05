NWS Melbourne: Beach Hazard Statement in Effect for Treasure and Space Coasts Through Late Tonight

East Central Florida - Tuesday March 5, 2024: The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a Beach Hazard Statement for the Treasure and Space Coasts that will remain in effect through late tonight.

Beach goers are advised to swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float.

Don`t try and swim back to shore against the current. If you're able to, swim in a direction parallel to the shoreline. If you can't escape the rip current, face the shore and call or wave for help.

BEACH HAZARD STATEMENT