NWS Melbourne: Beach Hazard Statement in Effect for Treasure and Space Coasts Through Late Tonight
East Central Florida - Tuesday March 5, 2024: The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a Beach Hazard Statement for the Treasure and Space Coasts that will remain in effect through late tonight.
Beach goers are advised to swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float.
Don`t try and swim back to shore against the current. If you're able to, swim in a direction parallel to the shoreline. If you can't escape the rip current, face the shore and call or wave for help.
BEACH HAZARD STATEMENT
- WHAT - Rough surf and a moderate risk of rip currents are expected.
- WHERE - Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, Mainland Northern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Mainland Southern Brevard and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties.
- WHEN - Through late tonight.
- IMPACTS - Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.