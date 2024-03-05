Stuart Police Arrest 2 on Drug Charges

Stuart - Tuesday March 5, 2024: Stuart Police arrested 30-year-old Cassidy Williams and 53 -year-old Alexander Piccirilli last Thursday on multiple drug charges.

Williams and Piccirilli were charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Trafficking in Fentanyl, Possession of Crack Cocaine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Both were booked into the Martin County Jail.

Stuart Police Chief Joseph Tumminelli took the time to speak to both suspects following their arrests.

The Stuart Police Department has stepped up its crackdown on illegal drugs after receiving a grant from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement enabeling them to put more resources on the streets to crack down on drug trafficking.