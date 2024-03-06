PSLPD: Jabbar Ferdinand Arrested on Counterfeiting, Fraud, and Firearm Charges

PSLPD

Port St. Lucie - Wednesday March 6, 2024: Detectives with the Special Investigations Division of the Port St. Lucie Police Department (PSLPD) have arrested 41-year-old Jabbar Ferdinand on counterfeiting, fraud, and firearm charges.

Their investigation began February 22nd following a tip from the Department of Homeland Security which intercepted a package addressed to Ferdinand that contained multiple sheets of blank social security cards.

A controlled delivery was carried out at Ferdinand's home in the 400 block of NW Reading Lane. Once the detectives verified that Ferdinand had received and opened the package, they executed a search warrant, along with the PSLPD SWAT team,

Ferdinand was charged with Counterfeiting Credit Cards, Trafficking in Counterfeit Credit Cards, Fraud/Possession of Fake Drivers License, Fraud/Impersonating Another without Consent, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Tools to Produce Credit Cards.

He was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail where he has since bonded out.