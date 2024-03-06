The City Operated Fort Pierce Parking Garage Will Be Closed Overnight Effective April 1

Fort Pierce - Wednesday March 6, 2024: The City of Fort Pierce Parking Garage will be closed daily from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. effective Monday, April 1.

A news release from the City states that this change in hours is being implemented to "enhance security" during nighttime hours. Residents and visitors are advised to plan for their parking need accordingly.

The City appreciates the cooperation of the public in these new operating hours and apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.