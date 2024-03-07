FWC Unveils Interactive Wildlife Management Area Recreation Finder

Florida - Thursday March 7, 2024: With more than 6 million acres of state-managed conservation lands, options for experiencing wild Florida can be difficult to narrow down.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is proud to announce the WMA Recreation Finder, an interactive virtual map for Florida residents and visitors looking to find their perfect outdoor experience on public lands.



Bookmark the WMA Recreation Finder and use it to find local areas to enjoy wildlife and the outdoors by entering your ZIP code. Each user can create their ideal adventure by choosing from a variety of recreation experiences, trail types, amenities and accessible facilities.

Key features of the WMA Recreation Finder:



Location-Based Search: Find local WMAs by entering your ZIP code.

Recreational Experiences: Filter by activities such as boating, fishing, hunting, horseback riding, wildlife viewing and more.

Trail Types: Explore different types of trails, including nature trails, paddling trails and scenic boardwalks.

Amenities: Find WMAs equipped with amenities like picnic areas, viewing structures, campsites, fishing piers and boat launches.

Accessible Facilities: Identify WMAs with accessible trails, boat ramps, paddle launches, viewing structures, picnic areas and hunting blinds.

The map also includes detailed information to plan your visit, including hours of operation, entrance fees, directions, links to the WMA website and regulations. Check out FWC’s video tutorial for the Recreation Finder to see it in action.

Florida has one of the nation’s largest systems of state-managed wildlife lands, which are managed primarily for wildlife conservation and nature-based public use. The FWC maintains, enhances and restores native natural habitats for the benefit of plant and animal populations as well as for the people of Florida.