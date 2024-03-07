IMPACT 100 Indian River Unveils 2024 Grant Finalists

Impact 100 Indian River Grants Chair Lynn Byrnes

Indian River County - Thursday March 7, 2024: At the Heritage Center in Vero Beach last night the Membership Committee of Impact 100 Indian River announced the names of ten finalists competing for one of four $100,000 grants the organization will award in 2024.

Each year the women of Impact 100 Indian River award a $100,000 grant to one, or more, local non-profits that have come up with a creative service project to benefit the community.

This year Impact 100 Indian River Raised $487,000 enabling them to make four $100,00 grants and six additional merit awards of $14,500 each. The ten finalists were chosen for their transformational proposals that align with Impact 100's high standards and core values.

In April, after reviewing each proposal, Impact 100 Indian River members will vote to determine the recipients of the four $100,000 grants.

Grants Chair Lynn Byrnes introduced the finalists last night, each of whom presented a brief overview of their project.

They 10 finalists are:

1. Bike Walk Indian River County, Inc. - Pedal It Forward!

2. Children's Home Society of Florida, Treasure Coast, The - Gifford Middle “Hub”: Establishing Cradle to Career Supports for Academic and Life Success

3. Feed the Lambs Enrichment Program, Inc. - After School Tutoring and Summer Camp

4. Hibiscus Children's Center - Supporting Families in Crisis

5. Homeless Children's Foundation of IRC - Compassion in Action: Camps Enriching the Lives of Homeless Youth

6. LifeBuilders of the Treasure Coast, Inc. - LifeBuilders IRC Case Manager

7. Ocean Research and Conservation Association, Inc. - St. Sebastian River Pollution Mapping

8. Safe Families for Children - Treasure Coast - Every Mother's Advocate Program and Coordinator

9. Senior Collaborative of Indian River County - Senior Collaborative "Upslide" Program

10. Tykes and Teens, Inc - Family Peer Support (FPS) Program

Impact 100 Indian River

The 10 finalists were selected from a pool of 26 applicants. Each of their proposed project underwent a comprehensive vetting by the 60 member Grants Committee. The review process included rigorous grant panel reviews, site visits, and thorough financial reviews.

Learn more about Impact 100 Indian River, make a contribution or join the women only organization at: impact100ir.com.