PSLPD: 3 Arrested on Drug and Firearm Charges

PSLPD

Port St. Lucie - Thursday March 7, 2024: In two separate incidents Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD) arrested three men last Friday night on drug and firearm charges.

The suspects have been identified as 33-year-old Carlet Dervile, 27-year-old Travis Julceus, and 27-year-old Travis Julceus.

Carlet Dervile

In Dervile's case, PSLPD Gang Intelligence Detectives provided security for Probation and Parole on March 1 while they conducted a search at Dervile's residence in the 6100 block of NW Ginger Lane.

During the search, probation officers found marijuana, so SID detectives obtained a narcotics search warrant. Once the search warrant was obtained, detectives continued the search and discovered a loaded handgun, ammunition, 2.2 lbs of marijuana, 5 Xanax pills, 2 vials of testosterone, 44 Tramadol pills, numerous vacuum sealer bags, a stolen ATV out of Palm Beach County, and a large sum of cash.

Dervile was already on probation for making a false or fraudulent insurance claim under $20,000.

Dervile was arrested and charged with Violation of Probation, Possession of Marijuana over 20 grams, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell, Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Three Counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug paraphernalia. He is currently housed in the St. Lucie County Jail.

Travis Julceus

That same night, March 1, a PSLPD patrol officer conducted a traffic stop on a black BMW in the 11,000 block of SW Tradition Pkwy. One of the occupants of the BMW was Travis Julceus, whose residence was also on NW Ginger Lane where Dervile was arrested.

Julceus was arrested and charged with Giving False Name to an Officer, Possession of Marijuana over 20 grams, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

Julceus also had three outstanding warrants for his arrest out of St. Lucie County that were served and he is currently housed in the St. Lucie County Jail.

Tremain Mathieu

The driver of the BMW that Julceus was in was 26-year-old Tremain Mathieu.

Officers on the traffic stop could smell the odor of burnt marijuana emanating from the BMW, so a search was conducted. The search revealed a large sum of cash, 3 pounds of marijuana, and a loaded handgun.

Tremain Mathieu was charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell and Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony. He has been released on bond.

A total of $46,679 was located and seized during the investigation.