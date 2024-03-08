House Speaker Renner Declares Sine Die on the 2024 House Legislative Session

Florida - Friday March 8, 2024: Today, after presiding over the passage of the $117.5 billion state budget, Florida House Speaker Paul Renner (R-Palm Coast) declared Sine Die on the 2024 Legislative Session and touted legacy achievements over his term that improved public safety, protected children, supported parents, promoted business, and safeguarded Florida’s natural resources. Speaker Renner issued the following statement:

“I’m proud of our Members for addressing the problems facing Floridians with both short-term and long-term solutions. I’m thankful for Senate President Passidomo and the Florida Senate for their partnership and to Governor Ron DeSantis for his leadership.

“Over the past two years, we took on DEI and ESG. We expanded school choice to every Florida student. We modernized how we deliver public education funding to our schools. We put Silicon Valley and Big Tech’s cronies on alert that our children do not belong to them. We expanded mental health services. We stood up for our ally, Israel, and in a unified voice declared ‘never again.’ We put aside historic reserves to pay down state debts. We supported our first responders and made our streets safer. We gave teachers a raise. We eliminated government permission slips holding Floridians back from exercising their 2nd Amendment rights. We took a stand for life and the value of every unborn child. And unlike Washington, D.C., we balanced our budget and lived up to the promises we made to our constituents.

“You can either follow the ‘Florida Way’ and increase freedom, or you can take it away. You can either eliminate government waste or grow government to unsustainable levels. You can either empower parents and provide every child with greater opportunity to thrive or you can saddle future generations with insurmountable debt and uncertainty. Florida has chosen the brighter path, and I am honored to have led the Florida House of Representatives at such a critical time in our state’s history.”