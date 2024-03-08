Minsky Gym Chosen as the New Early Voting Location for Southwest Port St. Lucie for the Republican Presidential Preference Primary

St. Lucie County - Friday March 8, 2024: St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections Gertrude Walker has announced that the Robert E. Minsky Gym will serve as the newest Early Voting location for the upcoming Republican Presidential Preference Primary. The Robert E. Minsky Gym is located at 750 S.W. Darwin Blvd. in Port St. Lucie.

The new location is expected to reduce the lines and wait times at the Paula Lewis Library Early Voting location for the residents of the Tradition area.

"We are very pleased to offer a new Early Voting location to the residents of southwest Port St. Lucie, which is one of the fastest growing areas in St. Lucie County," said Walker in a news release Friday. “I am confident that the added convenience of the Robert E. Minsky Gym will increase voter participation during the Early Voting period and consequently reduce overcrowding on Election Day at the Tradition Town Hall precinct location.”

Early voting for the Republican Presidential Preference Primary Election will begin tomorrow, on Saturday, March 9th and end on Saturday, March 16th. The primary will be held on Tuesday, March 19.

The following Early Voting locations will be open from March 9 through March 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

• Renaissance Business Park: 4132 Okeechobee Rd., Fort Pierce

• Zora Neale Hurston Library: 3008 Avenue D, Fort Pierce

• Indian River State College Veterans Center of Excellence: 500 NW California Blvd., Port St. Lucie

• MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Event Center: 9221 S.E. Event Center Place, Port St. Lucie

• Paula A. Lewis Library: 2950 SW Rosser Blvd. Port St. Lucie

• Port St. Lucie Community Center: 2195 SE Airoso Blvd., Port St. Lucie

• Robert E. Minsky Gym – New Location: 750 S.W. Darwin Blvd. Port St. Lucie

For additional information, contact the St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections office at (772) 462-1500 or visit the website at: www.slcelections.com.

