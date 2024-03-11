Florida Gas Prices Surged 15-Cents to a New Yearly High of $3.46 Last Week, Before Inching Lower Sunday

Florida - Monday March 11, 2024: Florida gas prices are inching lower after reaching a new 2024 high of $3.46 per gallon on Friday. The state average rose 15 cents per gallon last week. However, by Sunday, it was back down to $3.43 per gallon.

"Strong gasoline demand and the switch to summer fuel contributed to last week's jump at the pump," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Severe weather and power outages at major refinery plants across the US were also reportedly to blame. However, gasoline and oil futures moved lower late last week, reportedly due to uncertainty about whether the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates later this year. This could temporarily cause the gas price hike to stall."

Crude oil futures declined nearly $2 per barrel last week (-2%). Gasoline futures dropped 9 cents.

Regional Florida Prices



Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.60), Naples ($3.51), Fort Lauderdale ($3.49)

Least expensive metro markets – Panama City ($3.14), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.16), Pensacola ($3.21)

Find Florida Gas Prices



Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

Ways to Save on Gasoline



Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

