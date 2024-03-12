The 16th Annual St. Lucie County Empty Bowls Project Raised Enough Funding to Provide Thousands of Meals to Treasure Coast Residents in Need

Fort Pierce - Tuesday March 12, 2024: The 16th anniversary of the St. Lucie County Empty Bowls Project raised funds equivalent to 96,000 meals to support neighbors facing food insecurity and hunger across the Treasure Coast.

The St. Lucie County Empty Bowls Project took place last Saturday, March 9, at the Downtown Fort Pierce Farmers’ Market. It is a cornerstone of community efforts against hunger on the Treasure Coast and this year's event surpassed expectations.

More than 500 ceramic bowls hand-crafted by St. Lucie County public and private school students were on display at the Farmers’ Market. All proceeds benefit Treasure Coast Food Bank’s programs for children, seniors, veterans, and families in need of food.

The Empty Bowls Project merges the artistic talents of local students with the culinary expertise of nearby restaurants, spotlighting the harsh reality that one in four individuals on the Treasure Coast struggles with access to nutritious meals.

“Treasure Coast Food Bank is proud to join forces with student artists and their educators from across St. Lucie County for our annual Empty Bowls event,” said Judith Cruz, President and CEO of Treasure Coast Food Bank. “We love the creativity that the students put into their bowls. But we all know it’s not just a bowl. Together, we’re providing healthy meals for children, seniors, and families.”

The 16th Annual Empty Bowls Project was presented by the Silcox & Avonda Wealth Management Team of Raymond James.

To learn more about Treasure Coast Food Bank, visit stophunger.org.