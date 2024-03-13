Fellsmere Police: Man Wounded After Being Shot "Multiple Times"

Fellsmere - Wednesday March 13, 2024: Fellsmere police report that a man was seriously wounded after being shot multiple time in Fellsmere Tuesday afternoon.

According to a statement on the Fellsmere police Facebook page, officers responded at 2:43 p.m. to a reported shooting at 1027 Lincoln Street. Upon arrival, they found "an adult male victim in need of medical attention for multiple gunshot wounds." He was rushed to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Ft. Pierce. Neither his condition or identity have been released.

Fellsmere police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at: 772-571-1360.