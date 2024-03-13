James Percival Appointed and Diana Taub Re-Appointed the the State Retirement Commission

Florida - Wednesday March 13, 2024: Governor DeSantis has appointed James Percival and re-appointment Diana Taub to the State Retirement Commission.

James Percival - Percival, of Tallahassee, is the Chief of Staff for Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody. He currently serves as a Commissioner for the First District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission and previously served as the Deputy Attorney General of Legal Policy and Chief Deputy Solicitor General for the State of Florida. Percival earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara and his juris doctor from the University of Virginia.

Diana Taub - Taub, of Pembroke Pines, is a Consultant. Active in her community, she is a member of the Florida Association of School Administrators and the National Association of Secondary School Administrators and previously served as a member of the Association for Supervision and Curriculum. Taub earned her bachelor's degree from Pratt Institute and her master’s degree from Nova Southeastern University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.