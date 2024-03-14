Indian River County: What You Need To Know for Election Day Voting

Indian River COunty - Thursday March 14, 2024: Indian River County Supervisor of Elections Leslie Swan has issued the following list of information voters should know before heading to the polls next week on Tuesday, March 19:

· Florida’s Presidential Preference Primary Election is a closed-primary election. You must be registered with the Republican Party in order to be eligible to vote in this election.

· The deadline to register to vote or update your political party affiliation for this election was February 20

· Voters who have moved into Indian River County from another Florida county should report their new address to the Supervisor of Elections office before Tuesday, March 19 to expedite the voting process

· Voters who vote in person must do so at their assigned precinct

· Voters can find their assigned precinct on their voter information card, at VoteIndianRiver.gov under the “I Want To…” drop down menu and click “Find My Polling Place,” or by calling the Elections Office at 772-226-4700

· Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

· Voters in line by 7 p.m. will have an opportunity to vote

· Voters must provide photo/signature ID at the polls.

· Approved forms of ID are current: Florida Driver License, DHSMV-issued Florida ID, US Passport, debit or credit card, military ID, student ID, retirement center ID, neighborhood association ID, public assistance ID, a veteran health ID card issued by the US Department of Veteran Affairs, a Florida license to carry a concealed weapon or an employee ID issued by a Florida branch, department, agency or entity of the Federal Government, the state, a county or a municipality

· If the ID presented at the polls contains a photo, but no signature, the voter will be asked to provide an additional form of acceptable ID with their signature

· Voters without the proper ID will be allowed to vote a provisional ballot

· Completed Vote-By-Mail ballots must be returned to the Supervisor of Elections office by 7 p.m. on March 19 and will not be accepted at Election Day polling sites

· Voters who received a ballot in the mail and decide to vote in person should bring their ballot to their precinct to be canceled and may vote a regular ballot

· Election results will be available at VoteIndianRiver.gov, and will air on cable channel 13 in Vero Beach, cable channel 27 in Indian River County, and cable channel 22 or U-verse channel 99 in Sebastian