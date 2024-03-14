U.S. DOT Deputy Secretary Trottenberg Rides Brightline

South Florida - Thursday March 14, 2024: Brightline hosted U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Polly Trottenberg on Tuesday.

Deputy Secretary Trottenberg traveled along Brightline’s South Florida route visiting stations in Miami and Fort Lauderdale. She was accompanied by Brightline’s President Patrick Goddard.

The tour featured insight into Brightline’s multi-billion-dollar investment in Florida with a visit to Brightline’s operations control center, where the operations team monitors and oversees trains along the 235-mile-long corridor, communicates with dispatch, and closely monitors inbound calls from guests through the Help Center.

The deputy secretary also got a first-hand briefing on Brightline’s Notch 8 conductor training program, a 14-week intensive course offered to Brightline Teammates interested in developing the skills required to become an essential part of our Transportation team – a conductor with Brightline.