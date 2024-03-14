MRC to Launch a Year-Long Indian River Lagoon Initiative Next Tuesday, on the First Day of Spring

Palm Bay - Thursday March 14, 2024: Marine Resources Council (MRC) is launching an initiative next week to highlight progress on restoring the Indian River Lagoon.

The estuary encompasses 40 percent of the state’s Atlantic coastline, forming a rare natural ecosystems in support of one of the most bio-diverse habitat in North America.

They're calling it - IMAGINE! A Year of Hope + Action. It gets underway on Tuesday March 19, which is the first day of spring. The year-long initiative will call attention to the progress as well as what more needs to be done and how you can help restore and protect the Indian River Lagoon.

The year-long MRC initiative will feature:



The 21st IRL Community Action Assembly, a collaborative community consensus building initiative bringing together a 100-member delegation of east central Florida stakeholders to assess current science, consider progress already underway, and what else needs to happen to restore balance to the region.

The first IRL Progress + Action Report, a collaborative community report that will highlight the progress east central Florida already has underway and what else it will need to restore balance by 2050.

Kick-Off Ceremony for IMAGINE!

Next Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. community and MRC leaders will mark the 20th anniversary of the Ted Moorhead Lagoon House which is located at at 3275 Dixie Hwy NE (U.S. Route #1) in Palm Bay. The Lagoon House is not only the MRC's home, it is also home to the Indian River Lagoon National Scenic Byway Visitors Center.

The event begins at 4 p.m. with the 20th anniversary celebration of the Lagoon House followed at 5 p.m. when community and MRC leaders will hold the formal IMAGINE! kick-off ceremony. The festivities last until 7 p.m.

The Lagoon House is open to the public Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. starting on March 25.

Donate, become a member, and learn more about the MRC and the Lagoon at: IRL.org.