Get Your Green on and Join the Fun at the St. Patrick's Day Festival and Parade in Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie - Sunday March 10, 2024: St. Patrick's Day 2024 falls on Sunday March 17, but you can embrace the luck of the Irish at Port St. Lucie's St. Patricks' Day Festival this Friday and Saturday, March 15th and 16th.

The City of Port St. Lucie Parks & Recreation Department, and The Friendly Sons & Daughters of Ireland, invite you to revel in Irish culture during this two-day event that is packed with food, drink, dancing and music.

Starting on Friday night, get ready to jig to the infectious sounds of Derek Warfield & The Young Wolfe Tones. On Saturday, dance the night away with the music of Paul Rowan, the Indigo Dreamers, Bangers N' Mash, and the U2 tribute band Vertigo.

On Saturday morning there will be a vibrant parade starting at 11 a.m., followed by a feast of traditional Irish cuisine, drinks, spirited dancing, enchanting arts & crafts, and carnival rides.

Come and immerse yourself in a taste of Ireland's rich heritage and lively charm at the MIDFLORDIA Event Center at 9221 SE Event Center Place in Port St. Lucie.

Friday, March 15, 5-10 p.m.

Derek Warfield & The Young Wolfe Tones

Saturday, March 16



11 a.m.: Parade

12:30 -3 p.m.: Paul Rowan

3:30-4:30 p.m..: Indigo Dreamers

5-7 p.m.: Vertigo U2 tribute band

7:30-10 p.m.: Bangers N’ Mash

To learn more about St. Patrick’s Day Festival and other events, visit: PSLParks.com.