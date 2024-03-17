Where to View the Indian River County Election Results for the March 19 Presidential Preference Primary

Indian River County - Sunday March 17, 2024: Reporting of election results for the March 19 Republican Presidential Preference Primary Election will be available on the Supervisor of Elections website.

Visit: VoteIndianRiver.gov and select the Live Election Results link (not active until Tuesday March 19) on the homepage to view election results.

Election results will be available shortly after 7:00 p.m. on election night. The first results reported are mail ballot and early voting totals, followed by Election Day precinct results. Results are updated periodically throughout the evening until all precincts are counted. For the most up-to-date results, remember to “refresh” the webpage.

Results will also air on Comcast channel 22 or U-verse channel 99 in Sebastian, Comcast channel 13 in Vero Beach, and on the Indian River County Government Cable Channel 27.

Election night results are unofficial. The County Canvassing Board will meet on March 21 at 5:00 p.m. to review all provisional ballots, in addition to all cure affidavits for vote-by-mail and provisional ballots. The first unofficial results are due on March 23 to the Department of State. The deadline for receipt of overseas ballots for the Presidential Preference Primary election is March 29.