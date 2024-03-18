24-Year-Old Shot and Killed Saturday Evening at Maravilla Park in Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce - Monday March 18, 2024: Fort Pierce Police (FPPD) on Saturday evening responded to the second fatal shooting in the Sunrise City in less than 24 hours.

It happened at the Maravilla Dog Park in Fort Piece. Police got the call at 6:48 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene they found a 24-year-old man suffering from "gunshot wounds." He was pronounced dead at scene by St. Lucie County Fire Rescue paramedics.

Police are looking for a gray vehicle that may have been involved. It was last seen headed eastbound toward South U.S. Highway 1.

The identity of the dead man has not been released, there is no description of a suspect, and no further information was released.

This remains an active and open investigation. Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information is asked to contact Detective Osorio-Escobar at 772-979-1429 or cosorio@fppd.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.