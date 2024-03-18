FWC: Red Tide Conditions Observed Along Florida's East Coast

Florida - Monday March 18, 2024: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports that the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was observed at background concentrations in one sample each from Southwest Florida, Northwest Florida and along Florida’s East Coast over the past week.

Red tide is caused by microscopic algae (plant-like microorganism) called Karenia brevis or K. brevis. The organism produces a toxin that can affect the central nervous system of fish, birds, mammals and other animals.

Q: Is Red Tide, red?

A: At high concentrations (called blooms), the organisms may discolor the water – sometimes red, light or dark green, brown, or clear.

Q: Where does Red Tide occur?

A: Red tides occur worldwide. K. brevis is found almost exclusively in the Gulf of Mexico but has been found on the east coast of Florida and off the coast of North Carolina.

Q: How long does it last?

A: Red tide blooms can last days, weeks or months and can also change daily due to wind conditions. Onshore winds normally bring it near the shore and offshore winds drive it out to sea.

Q: What causes Red Tide?

A. A red tide bloom needs biology (the organisms), chemistry (natural or man-made nutrients for growth), and physics (concentrating and transport mechanisms). No single factor causes it. Tests are being conducted to see if coastal nutrients enhance or prolong blooms.

Q: Can I swim in water affected by Red Tide?

A: Most people can swim in red tide but it can cause skin irritation and burning eyes. If your skin is easily irritated, avoid red tide water. If you experience irritation, get out and thoroughly wash off with fresh water. Swimming near dead fish is not recommended.

The FWC continues to use satellite imagery (USF and NOAA NCCOS) to help track nearshore and offshore conditions. Additional details are provided below.

Current Conditions

In Southwest Florida over the past week, K. brevis was observed at background concentrations in one sample from Manatee County.

In Northwest Florida over the past week, K. brevis was observed at background concentrations in one sample collected from Bay County.

Along the Florida East Coast over the past week, K. brevis was observed at background concentrations in one sample collected from Miami-Dade County.

No reports of fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were received over the past week. For more details, please visit https://myfwc.com/research/saltwater/health/ and https://visitbeaches.org/.

Respiratory Irritation was not reported in Florida over the past week. For recent and current information at individual beaches, please visit https://visitbeaches.org/ and for forecasts that use FWC and partner data, please visit https://coastalscience.noaa.gov/science-areas/habs/hab-forecasts/gulf-of-mexico/.

Forecasts by the USF-FWC Collaboration for Prediction of Red Tides for Pinellas County to northern Monroe County predict variable movement of surface waters and net southeastern transport of subsurface waters in most areas over the next 3.5 days.

The next status report will be issued on Friday, March 22nd. Please check our daily sampling map, which can be accessed via the online status report on our Red Tide Current Status page. For more information on algal blooms and water quality, please visit Protecting Florida Together.

This information, including maps and reports with additional details, is also available on the FWRI Red Tide website. The website also provides links to additional information related to the topic of Florida red tide including satellite imagery, experimental red tide forecasts, shellfish harvesting areas, the FWC Fish Kill Hotline, the Florida Poison Information Center (to report human health effects related to exposure to red tide), and other wildlife related hotlines.

To learn more about various organisms that have been known to cause algal blooms in Florida waters, see the FWRI Red Tide Flickr page. Archived status maps can also be found on Flickr.

The FWRI HAB group in conjunction with Mote Marine Laboratory now have a facebook page. Please like our page and learn interesting facts concerning red tide and other harmful algal blooms in Florida.