PSLPD: Pickup Slams Into Tree Friday Night, Three Dead, Two Injured

Port St. Lucie - Monday March 18, 2024: A 2017 Red Dodge Ram slammed into a tree late Friday night in Port St. Lucie. Five people were in the pickup, three of them were killed, two others were seriously injured.

This single-vehicle crash happened in the 1900-Blk of SE Veterans Memorial Pkwy. Port St. Lucie police (PSLPD) got the call at 11:35 p.m. When they arrived they found a 20-year-old female, an 18-year-old male, and a 16-year-old male dead at scene. A 17-year-old female was seriously injured and a 19-year-old male was injured but in stable condition, both were ruched to the hospital.

No word yet on whether speed, alcohol, drugs or some other factor may have led to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or has video surveillance of it, is asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Thompson at 772-871-5001.