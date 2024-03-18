St. Lucie County: The Florida Republican Presidential Preference Primary Is Tomorrow, Tuesday March 19

St. Lucie County - Monday March 18, 2024: The 2024 Republican Presidential Primary will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, March 19, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To vote in the primary, voters must have a valid photo and signature ID, such as but not limited to; a driver's license, Florida Identification Card, a passport, or a military ID. The complete list of approved identification for voting can be found at www.slcelections.com.

On Election Day, voters must vote at their assigned precinct location based on their residential address.

“Please note that certain polling locations have changed, and the applicable voters have been noticed," said St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections Gertrude Walker in a news release. "St. Lucie County voters can find their precinct location by visiting: www.slcelections.com or by calling St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections office at (772) 462-1500.”

Although certain candidates may have suspended their campaigns, in accordance with Section 102.101(3), F.S. the candidate nominee’s name must remain on the Presidential Preference Primary (PPP) ballot for his or her respective party if a candidate did not submit a formal withdrawal before December 12, 2023. A vote cast for any candidate nominee appearing on the ballot will count as a vote for that candidate.

The St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections office is committed to ensuring a fair, secure, and accessible election for all voters.

For more information about the election, visit www.slcelections.com or call (772) 462-1500.