74 Year Old Man in a Motorized Wheelchair Struck and Killed by a Hit-and-Run Driver in Stuart Saturday Night

Stuart - Tuesday March 19, 2024: Stuart police are looking for the hit-and-run driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a 74 year-old handicapped man who was in a motorized wheelchair when he was struck and killed Saturday night.

Stuart police responded to the crash at 9:50 p.m. It happened on the north side of the intersection of NW Wright Boulevard, and NW Federal Highway which is U.S. Route #1 in Stuart.

The victim has been identified as 74 year old Harry Maser of Stuart. He was crossing Route #1 in his motorized wheelchair when a vehicle, traveling north on Route #1, struck him. Maser was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Stuart Police Department is asking anyone who may have seen the crash or knows anything about it to email them at intel@stuartfl.gov.