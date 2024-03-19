IRSC Sweeps 2024 NJCAA Swimming and Diving National Championships

Fort Pierce - Tuesday March 19, 2024: The Indian River State College Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving programs made history as they successfully defended their respective national titles at the National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA) Swimming and Diving National Championship held March 6-9, 2024, at the Indian River State College Massey Campus in Fort Pierce.

Fireworks marked Saturday night’s awards presentation as the Women’s Team collected their 46th overall title and the Men’s Team secured an unprecedented 50th-consecutive national championship—the longest championship-winning streak for any collegiate sport at any level.

Over the course of the four-day meet, Indian River State College dominated the competition, winning 43 out of 50 events. This extraordinary performance included setting national records in five events:

Alexandra Andueza

· 1m Diving – 293.10

· 3m Diving – 323.70

Ana Villamil

· 50 Breaststroke – 28.28

Anderson Brown

· 200 Butterfly – 1:44.84

Joshua Parry

· 50 Butterfly – 21.07

“I am very proud of how all the athletes did,” remarked an ecstatic Sion Brinn, Indian River State College Head Swim Coach/Aquatics Director. “All the hard work over the season came together perfectly at the end, and I was happy to see the excitement the athletes showed in winning a national championship.”

The teams also brought home three individual honors: Ana Villamil was named the NJCAA Female Swimmer of the Year, Anderson Brown the NJCAA Male Swimmer of the Year, and Alexandra Andueza the NJCAA Female Diver of the Year.

Coach David Suba was honored as NJCAA Diving Coach of the Year for his teams’ performances. Indian River State College Female Divers took the top three spots in the 1m and 3m events, while the men placed first and third in the 1m and second and third in the 3m events.

“Our student-athletes’ performance in the pool, on the diving board and in the classroom is incredible, and we are so proud of their individual and collective accomplishments,” shares Scott Kimmelman, Indian River State College Athletics Director. “Having our alums and the community on campus to help us celebrate this milestone made this historic meet even more special.”