Martin County Sheriff Seeks Help Identifying Homicide Victim

Martin County - Tuesday March 19, 2024: Martin County Sheriff (MCSO) Criminal Investigation detectives are asking for the public to help them identify a man whose body was found in a shallow pond in a wooded area near Cove Road and Willoughby Boulevard late Sunday afternoon in Stuart.

"Criminal Investigations Detectives are working this case as a homicide," states a post on the MCSO Facebook page. The man's body was in the "advanced stages of decomposition" and that has limited the ability of investigators to identify him.

The victim is a white male, 5’10” – 5’11” tall, with an average build. He was wearing a white tank top, black sweat pants, brown leather shoes and he had a wooden rosary around his neck.

"We are asking the public to share what we do have, such as distinctive tattoos," states the release.

Two pictures of the victim's tattoos were released by the Sheriff's Office. One of the tattoos on the victim's left arm is an image of the King of Spades.

MCSO Tattoo of the King of Spades on the left arm of the victim.

On his his right arm is a tattoo of what appears to be a candelabra, and a pirate’s skeleton that reads “No Mercy” over the pirates head.

MCSO Tattoo of a candelabra on the right arm of the victim

If you have any information about this, please call the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 772-220-7060.