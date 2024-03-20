Mattamy Homes Launches Saturday Strolls Along the KC Trails

Palm City - Wednesday March 20, 2024: KC Trails is a new public trail system that is part of Mattamy Homes’ future Newfield master planned community in Palm City.

Mattamy recently launched a public preview of the trails called Saturday Strolls, during which visitors can enjoy a sneak peek of the near-finished work on the site’s natural resources. They can capture photos and videos of the future gopher tortoise preserve, wildlife, birds, flowers and other nature aspects.

Saturday Strolls take place from 9 a.m. to noon on the following dates:



Those interested in attending can reserve a spot using the Event Brite links above.

Mattamy launched Saturday Strolls earlier this month, and given the interest shown in the first two events, the strolls are likely to be continued through April, with dates to be announced soon.

The KC Trails are located at 27.20579° N, 80.37192° W, which is south of Becker Road on southwest Citrus Boulevard.