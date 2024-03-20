The Fort Pierce Redevelopment Agency Continues to Offer the Commercial Sign Grant Program

Fort Pierce - Wednesday March 19, 2024: The Fort Pierce Redevelopment Agency (FPRA) reminds business owners that the City's Commercial Sign Reimbursable Grant Program is ongoing and FPRA remains committed to supporting local businesses and enhancing the aesthetic appeal of Fort Pierce.

This program encourages property owners to upgrade their signage, replacing old and outdated ones with modern and visually appealing signs. Upgrading signage is not only more aesthetically attractive for the residents and visitors in our community but also increases the brand exposure of businesses to improve the chances of new customer acquisition and repeat business.

The FPRA Commercial Sign Program provides financial assistance by offering a reimbursable grant of up to $5,000 per property. This grant is being offered to existing businesses and can be used towards a new sign or to upgrade and replace old and outdated signs with modern and visually appealing signs. The property must be located within the FPRA District to be eligible for this program. The funds will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until all funds are depleted.

For an application and a complete list of eligibility requirements, please visit: https://choosefortpierce.com/969/FPRA-Incentive-Program.

For more information about the FPRA Commercial Sign Program, please call 772-467-3786 or email fpra@cityoffortpierce.com.