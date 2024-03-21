Artists Wanted to Tell the City of Port St. Lucie’s Story Through Public Art

Port st. Lucie - Thursday March 21, 2024: The City of Port St. Lucie is looking for an artist to install an original mural that helps tell the story of our community.

The “Wall @ City Hall” is a public art project that will replace the original mural installed in 2014. The new work will showcase the City’s new brand highlighting Port St. Lucie’s natural beauty, quality of life and the diverse backgrounds that make our community thrive as the Heart of the Treasure Coast.

The mural will be located in front of City Hall on a highly visible wall along Port St. Lucie Boulevard – one of the most-traveled roads in the City.

Visual, craft or design artists in all media who are at least 18 years of age and legal residents of the United States are eligible to apply. The design must be completed by Fall 2024.

Full details, including project goals, artist qualifications, projected budget, the Request for Qualifications submission process and more are available on our website. The deadline for submitting a proposal is April 17, 2024. All materials must be converted into a single PDF file and emailed to Anna Talarico at anna@designinglocal.com.

Learn more about the Public Art Master Plan at CityofPSL.com/Art.