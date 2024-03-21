Fellsmere PD: A Portion of the Rail-Trail Is Temporarily Closed

Fellsmere - Thursday March 21, 2024: The Fellsmere Police Department advises that a portion of the rail-trail that runs through the community will remain closed while the next phase of the Rail-Trail paving project is underway.

A 1.5 mile stretch of the trail was closed last Wednesday, March 13. It stretches from the west end of the pedestrian overpass, through the Fellsmere Preserve and St. Sebastian Buffer Preserve, to the corporate City limits of Fellsmere.

However, the overpass is not closed. The trail remains open from the west end of the pedestrian overpass, eastward.

All other amenities in the Fellsmere Preserve and Buffer Preserve also remain open. The paving project on that portion of the trail is expected to be completed by the end of August.