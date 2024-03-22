FPPD: Power Boat Stolen, Police Searching for 2 Suspects

Fort Pierce - Friday March 22, 2024: The Fort Pierce Police Department is searching for two suspects in connection with a boat that was stolen earlier this month from a business in the 4500 block of Orange Avenue.

The theft was captured on a security camera which shows the boat and trailer pictured above being towed away by two unidentified suspects in a U-Haul pickup truck. It happened at 10 a.m. on the morning of March 9.

The first suspect is described as a white male with a beard. He was wearing a pink sweater that had a logo of some sort on it, and he was wearing a black jacket and a black hat. The second suspect is described as a man of uncertain race wearing dark clothing with a possible tattoo on his arm.

* The 36-foot fiberglass boat is described as a 2005 Dakota with outboard motors. It was covered in a blue-and-orange coral-themed wrap with the name “Deserved Therapy” printed on both sides. The boat’s original color is yellow and white. The hull identification number is FJQXD101D405.

* The 2019 custom-built white trailer has three axles. The trailer’s Florida tag number is MVGD71 and the vehicle identification number is 4C9C1BU3XKB537050.

Anyone with information about the crime and/or the suspects is asked to contact Detective Osorio-Escobar at 772-979-1429 or cosorio@fppd.org. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.