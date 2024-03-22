NWS Melbourne: Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds, and Heavy Rain This Weekend

South Florida - March 22, 2024: An approaching low pressure system will continue to produce heavy rain and other weather hazards through the weekend and into early next week.

There is the potential for isolated strong storms on Saturday containing hail and strong wind gusts, especially south of Melbourne during the morning.

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

While mainly showers are expected today through early tonight, a few cloud to ground lightning strikes cannot be ruled out, with the highest chances from the Cape south to Lake Okeechobee and the Treasure Coast.

There is potential for lightning storms, some of which could become strong, across the south early Saturday morning.

HIGH WIND IMPACT

Southeasterly winds will increase becoming windy and gusty along the Space and Treasure coasts this afternoon, especially across the barrier islands. Sustained winds of 20 to 25 knots with wind gusts of 30 to 35 mph will be possible near the coast.

MARINE THUNDERSTORM GUST IMPACT

Isolated lightning storms capable of gusty winds to 35 knots will be possible today and early tonight across the Atlantic waters, and especially over the Gulf Stream. Later tonight into early Saturday morning, stronger storms capable of gusts over 35 knots cannot be ruled out.

WIND AND SEA IMPACT

Freshening southeasterly to southerly winds will produce hazardous boating conditions across the local Atlantic waters. Small Craft Advisories for winds 20 to 25 knots are in effect for all coastal waters, and a Gale Warning goes into effect for the offshore waters at 2 PM as winds further increase to 25 to 30 knots with frequent gusts to Gale Force.

Seas gradually building up to 7 to 9 feet in the Gulf Stream.

Boating conditions remain hazardous into the first half of next week. Breezy, gusty conditions are forecast to continue Saturday and Sunday with dangerous seas.

RIP CURRENT IMPACT

A Moderate to High risk of life-threatening rip currents is expected to continue through the weekend and into next week at all central Florida Atlantic beaches.

In addition, freshening southerly winds will produce a moderate northward flowing longshore current at the beaches, which can push swimmers into deeper water unexpectedly, making them more susceptible to rip currents, as well as rough surf.

Other beach hazards, including longshore currents and rough surf, are also possible.