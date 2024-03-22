Treasure Coast Average Unemployment Rate Holds Steady at 3.7% in February

Florida - Friday March 22, 2024: Unemployment throughout the Treasure Coast in February held steady at 3.7% in February, the same as it was in January.

According to the report released today by CareerSource … a total of 11-thousand 446 people are out of work in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River Counties

The highest unemployment rate is in St. Lucie County with 3.9% … the rate is 3.8% in Indian River County and 3.2% in Martin county.

The Treasure Coast jobless rate of 3.7% is point-6% higher than the overall jobless rate for the state of Florida which is 341%

Governor DeSantis today touted the low statewide jobless rate which is has been lower than the national rate for 40 consecutive months.

The national unemployment rate rose to 3.9 percent for February,