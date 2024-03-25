Indian River State College Workshop Gives Teens Job Interview Strategies

Jensen Beach - Monday March 25, 2024: Indian River State College has created a workshop to help Martin County teens who are interested in sharpening their skills for job interviews.

“Teen Interview Strategies” is scheduled for Thursday, April 25, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Hoke Library Community Room at 1150 NW Jack Williams Way in Jensen Beach. The workshop is free and open to the public.

IRSC Career and Transfer Specialist Suzanne Prior will lead the workshop, which is designed to teach teens how to navigate the interview process, brush up on their skills, learn what to expect at different types of interviews, how to answer interview questions and what to do when the interview is complete.

For more information about the workshop, contact Suzanne Prior at 772-419-5644, email hoke@martin.fl.us, or call the library at 772-463-2870.