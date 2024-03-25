Red Cross Helps Family of 5 Displaced by Fire That's Destroyed Their Fort Pierce Home

St. Lucie County Fire District

Fort Pierce - Monday March 25, 2024: A family of five was displaced Saturday afternoon when a fire gutted their Fort Pierce home.

St. Lucie Fire District units responded to the blaze at 1:20 p.m. after a neighbor reported seeing flames coming from the back of the home in the 1200 block of Ibis Avenue in the Park Trail Acres neighborhood.

There was heavy smoke coming from the house when firemen arrived. They brought it under control by 1:40.

Volunteer members of the Treasure Coast Red Cross Disaster Action Team responded and helped coordinate emergency aid for the four adults, one child, and two dogs who lived in the home. There were no reported injuries.

The Red Cross is providing emergency financial assistance, health and mental health services, one-on-one support to connect people to available recovery assistance and will continue to provide additional support to the family to meet their disaster-caused needs.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

