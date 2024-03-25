Sections of the Bleachers at Lawnwood Stadium Are Closed for Repairs

Fort Pierce - Monday March 25, 2025: St. Lucie County’s Parks, Recreation and Facilities has closed sections of Lawnwood Stadium, starting with the visitor’s side bleachers, effective immediately.

The homes side bleachers are also being closed as crews work to make necessary repairs and address maintenance issues. The track inside the stadium will remain open for walkers and joggers.

The Lawnwood Stadium is inside the John B. Parks Sports Complex at 1302 Virginia Avenue. It is managed by St. Lucie County’s Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department.