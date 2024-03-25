Vero Beach Police: Jennifer Hickling Charged With Exploitation of the Elderly

Vero Beach - Monday March 25, 2024: Following an investigation launched by the Vero Beach Police Department (VBPD), Jennifer Hickling was arrested by Indian River County Sheriff (IRCSO) Deputies last week on a charge of exploitation of the Elderly.

The case began March 9 when the Vero Beach Police were called to the Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital by an elderly woman who reported numerous fraudulent and unauthorized charges on the her credit card that were made between January 18th and February 25th.

The victim identified Jennifer Hickling as her hired caretaker during that period.

Vero Beach Police detectives learned that Hickling made twenty eight separate purchases using the victim’s credit card totaling $3,127.13. According to a news release from VBPD, the detectives examined security camera footage at the stores where the transactions occurred and verified they were made by Hickling.

VBPD detectives tried to interview Hickling at her home , but she declined to be interviewed. They then applied for a warrant for the arrest which was executed by the Indian River County Sheriff's office last Tuesday, March 19th,

Hickling was booked into the Indian River County Jail. Bond was set at $27,500.

Hickling is now facing four felony charges. They are:

1. Exploitation of the Elderly – FSS 825.103

2. Scheme to Defraud- FSS 817.034

3. Grand Theft- FSS 812.014

4. Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card- FSS 817.67(2)

The Vero Beach Police Department is asking anyone who believes they were victimized by Hickling or if they know of someone else who was victimized, to contact them.

You can call Detective Greg Matakaetis at 772-978-4665 or email him at: gmatakaetis@vbpd.org.