PSLPD: Shooting Leaves One Man in Critical Condition; Suspect in Custody

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday March 26, 2024: The Port St. Lucie Police Department (PSLPD) reports that a 29-year-old man was shot multiple times Monday. The victim was airlifted to Lawnwood hospital. He was in critical but stable condition as of late yesterday afternoon, according to a release from PSLPD.

Police responded to the reported shooting around 2 p.m. Monday in the 7500 block of SW Greenspring Street. At the scene, a 37-year-old man was taken into custody by detectives with the Major Crimes Unit.

The release from PSLPD states that the shooting was "an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community."

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim, or of the suspect who was taken into custody.Updates to follow.

