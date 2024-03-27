NWS Melbourne - High Rip Current Risk, Small Craft Advisory in Effect

East Central Florida - Wednesday March 27, 2024: The National Weather Service in Melbourne advises that the High Rip Current Risk for all East Central Florida beaches will remain in effect through late tonight.

A small craft advisory is also in effect for all near shore Atlantic waters.

HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK

Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. Entering the surf is not advised.

If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

WHAT: Dangerous life threatening rip currents and rough surf.



Dangerous life threatening rip currents and rough surf. WHERE: The beaches of Volusia, Brevard, Indian River, Saint Lucie and Martin counties.



The beaches of Volusia, Brevard, Indian River, Saint Lucie and Martin counties. WHEN: Through late tonight.

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Isolated storms will be possible, primarily near to northwest of the I-4 corridor from late this afternoon into early this evening.

Should any storms be able to develop they could become strong to severe, with the main threats including strong to locally damaging wind gusts to 40 to 60 mph, hail up to an inch in diameter, lightning strikes, and heavy downpours. Any storms will move toward the northeast up to 20 to 25 mph.

A few additional storms may be possible overnight tonight as a cold front approaches the area, mainly north of Okeechobee County and the Treasure Coast. Any storms that can form will have the potential to produce strong wind gusts up to 40 to 45 mph and small hail as they shift east to northeast up to 35 to 40 mph and offshore.

MARINE THUNDERSTORM GUST IMPACT

Any isolated storms that can develop and push offshore will be capable of producing wind gusts near or in excess of 35 knots this afternoon through tonight.

WATERSPOUT IMPACT

A brief waterspout will be possible late this afternoon and through early this evening with any isolated storms that are able to push offshore of Volusia County.

WIND AND SEA IMPACT

Hazardous boating conditions continue across the entire coastal waters through mid morning for seas up to 7 to 8 feet, with a Small Craft Advisory remaining in effect. The Small Craft Advisory the continues for the offshore waters and nearshore Treasure Coast waters through early this evening for lingering seas up to 7 feet.

Small craft will still need to exercise caution over the nearshore waters of Volusia and Brevard counties from late morning through this afternoon for seas up to 6 feet.

Poor boating conditions will continue into tonight, as south to southeast winds increase up to 15 to 20 knots offshore and seas up to 6 feet continue.

THROUGH the WEEKEND

Isolated lightning storms will still be possible through the morning and early afternoon hours on Thursday associated with the next cold frontal passage. A few stronger storms may still be possible, southeast of the I-4 corridor, before this activity shifts offshore with the passing front.

Northwest to north winds will increase Thursday through Thursday night over the Atlantic waters and produce hazardous boating conditions, especially in the Gulf Stream through Friday.

Much drier air will produce low relative humidity values Friday into the weekend and contribute to some sensitive fire weather conditions.