Stuart Police: Traffic Stop Leads to the Arrest of Clifford Grinds on Drug Charges

Stuart - Wednesday March 25, 2024: Stuart police attempted a traffic stop on a white Doge Avenger last week, but the driver began to flee. He then had second thoughts and pulled over.

It was about 8 p.m. on Sunday March 17. The driver was identified as Clifford Grinds.

Inside his vehicle the officers found seven bags of Fentanyl and Cannabis, according to a release from the Stuart Police Department.

Grinds was charged with Possession Of Fentanyl, Possession of Cannabis under 20 grams, and Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia.