Governor Appoints Craig Mateer to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District

Florida - Thursday March 28, 2024: Governor DeSantis has appointed Craig Mateer to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, the Disney oversight board which replaced the Reedy Creek Improvement District.

Craig Mateer: Mateer, of Orlando, is the founder of CCM Capital Group and was the founder and owner of Bags, Inc., which he sold to a publicly-held company in 2018. He was named the 2014 “CEO of the Year” by the Orlando Business Journal. Mateer earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.