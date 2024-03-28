Governor DeSantis Makes Seven Judicial Appointments

Florida - Thursday March 28, 2024: Governor DeSantis has made the following seven judicial appointments:

Christopher Wigand, of Plantation, to serve as Judge on the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Court: Wigand has owned and operated The Wigand Law Firm since 2012. Previously, he was a Partner at Williams Hilal Wigand Grande. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Auburn University and his juris doctor from Nova Southeastern University. Wigand fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Weekes.

Michele Ricca, of Weston, to serve as Judge on the Broward County Court: Ricca has worked as a Partner at Boyd, Richards, Parker & Colonnelli, P.L. since 2010. Previously, she was a Partner at Cooney, Mattson, Lance, Blackburn, Richards & O’Connor, P.A. She earned her bachelor’s degree from St. Thomas University and her juris doctor from the University of Miami. Ricca fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Avalos.

J. Logan Murphy, of Tampa, to serve as Judge on the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court: Murphy has served as a County Court Judge for Hillsborough County since 2021. Previously, he was a Shareholder at Hill Ward Henderson. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his juris doctor from Vanderbilt University. Murphy fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Ficarrotta.

Christopher E. Brown, of Apollo Beach, to serve as Judge on the Hillsborough County Court: Brown has served as Senior Legal Counsel for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office since 2006. Previously, he was an Assistant Statewide Prosecutor for the City of Tampa. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Idaho and his juris doctor from Syracuse University. Brown fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Hooi.

Matthew Felix, of Tampa, to serve as Judge on the Hillsborough County Court: Felix has been a Partner at Felix, Felix & Baseman, LLC since 2016. Previously, he was a Partner at Older, Lundy & Alvarez, Attorneys at Law. He earned both his bachelor’s degree and his juris doctor from Florida State University. Felix fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Tompkins.

Christopher H. Brown, of Naples, to serve as Judge on the Twentieth Judicial Circuit Court : Brown has served as a County Court Judge for Collier County since 2023. Previously, he was a Partner at Brown, Suarez, Rios & Weinberg, P.A. He earned both his bachelor’s degree and his juris doctor from the University of Florida. Brown fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Hayes.

David Wainer, of Ponte Vedra Beach, to serve as Judge on the Seventh Judicial Circuit Court: Wainer has been a Partner at Ford, Miller & Wainer P.A. since 2001. Previously, he was an Associate at Ford & Miller, P.A. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and his juris doctor from the University of Florida. Wainer fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Zambrano.