NWS Melbourne - Rip Current Risks, Small Craft Advisory, and Fire Weather Conditions

East Central Florida - Thursday March 28, 2024: The National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne advises that the coming cold front will bring on a number of hazardous weather conditions which will remain in effect through at least late tonight. Those conditions are dangerous rip currents, a small craft advisory and a wildfire risk.

RIP CURRENT RISK

Freshening north to northwest winds behind a passing cold front will produce a strong southward flowing longshore current today, which can push swimmers into deeper water unexpectedly, making them more susceptible to dangerous rip currents.

Entering the surf is not advised. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

WHAT: A developing southward flowing longshore current, and a Moderate risk of dangerous rip currents are expected.



A developing southward flowing longshore current, and a Moderate risk of dangerous rip currents are expected. WHERE: The beaches of Volusia, Brevard, Indian River, Saint Lucie and Martin counties.



The beaches of Volusia, Brevard, Indian River, Saint Lucie and Martin counties. WHEN: Through late tonight.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

A Small Craft Advisory goes into effect offshore by late morning and expands to include all of the waters at 2 PM this afternoon. The Small Craft Advisory will then continue across the entire coastal waters into tonight.



FIRE WEATHER IMPACT

Breezy to windy northwest winds and lowering relative humidity values into the afternoon will lead to an increase in fire sensitivity today. Much drier air will produce low relative humidity values during the afternoon hours on Friday and into the weekend, leading to sensitive fire weather conditions.